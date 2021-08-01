ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, pending the outcome of an internal investigation into his connection with the popular internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas.

Mr Kyari was indicted by U.S. authorities as part of the investigation of the fraudster, Mr Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi, who has pleaded guilty to multi-million dollar fraud charges by the U.S government.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the highly decorated Nigerian officer was named among the beneficiaries of proceeds from Mr Abbas’ illegal dealings, a reason a U.S. court ordered his arrest and prosecution.

The stance of the IGP was announced by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Sunday, in a statement with Ref No. CZ.5300/FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.4/26. His recommendation came two days after he ordered an internal review of the allegations against Mr Kyari.

Quoting the IGP’s letter to the Police Service Commission, dated July 31, Mr Mba said the suspension of Mr Kyari is in line with the interdisciplinary processes of the force.

“The IGP further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against DCP Abba Kyari without interference. The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer,” the spokesperson said.

According to Mr Mba, a Special Investigation Panel (SIP) comprising four senior police officers, to be chaired by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Joseph Egbunike, has been set up to investigate the allegations levelled against the supercop.

“The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed of the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The SIP is also to obtain detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force Leadership on the matter,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Kyari denied any wrongdoing. In statements posted on his verified Facebook page, he admitted knowing Hushpuppi but said he never demanded money from him. He also said he only referred Hushpuppi to a tailor whom the fraudster paid N300,000.