The Athletics Integrity Unit has released the statement below announcing the suspension of Blessing Okagbare, one of Nigeria’s brightest medal hopefuls in the ongoing Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Okagbare had on Friday qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s 100m, a race she would have participated in this Saturday evening.

But with AIU`s announcement this morning, her participation in the ongoing global sporting feista may have ended.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has provisionally suspended Blessing

Okagbare of Nigeria today with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for human Growth Hormone.

Growth Hormone is a non-specified substance on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

Prohibited List and a provisional suspension is mandatory following an adverse analytical finding for such substance under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

The AIU collected the sample from Ms. Okagbare during an out-of-competition test on 19 July.

The WADA-accredited laboratory that analysed the sample notified the AIU of the adverse analytical finding at mid-day Central European Time yesterday, Friday 30 July.

The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo.

She was scheduled to participate in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m this

evening.

The AIU will make no further comment on this matter at this time.

