The Inspector General of Police has ordered ‘an internal review of the allegations’ against Abba Kyari, a celebrated Nigerian police officer.

Mr Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police, was indicted by U.S. authorities as part of the investigation of alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi, who recently agreed to plead guilty to multi-million dollar fraud charges by U.S. investigators, told the investigators that he gave Mr Kyari some of the proceeds of his crime.

U.S. investigators found Mr Kyari culpable and a U.S. court has ordered his arrest.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Kyari’s denial of the allegations

In a Thursday statement by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, the Nigeria police affirmed “its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.”

Read the full statement by Mr Mba below.

ALLEGED INDICTMENT OF DCP ABBA KYARI: INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE ORDERS A REVIEW OF THE INFORMATION

Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.

CP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA