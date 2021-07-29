ADVERTISEMENT

A celebrated Nigerian police officer, Abba Kyari, who has been mentioned as a beneficiary in an international fraud case, has explained his stance.

Mr Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police, was mentioned by Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, as receiving part of the proceeds of fraud for which the latter is being prosecuted in the U.S.

Hushpuppi, who has agreed to plead guilty go the fraud, told U.S. prosecutors that he gave Mr Kyari part of the proceeds of the crime.

He said he also got Mr Kyari to arrest one of Nigerian accomplices when they had a disagreement.

Mr Kyari took to his verified Facebook page to state his stance.

In his statement, Mr Kyari said he did not demand any money from Hushpuppi. He, however, said he introduced the accused to a cloth seller whom Hushpuppi paid about N300,000.

See Mr Kyari’s full post below.

Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.

For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.