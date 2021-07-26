ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday signed the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law.

The N983 billion (N982,729,695,343) supplementary budget had earlier been passed by the National Assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives), Umar Elyakub, told journalists at the State House on Monday that the president had assented to the budget.

He said the budget will be largely focused on funding security and health concerns.

