At least 28 abducted students of the Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been freed by their abductors.

The students who regained their freedom in the early hours of Sunday were among the 121 students abducted on July 8 at the school premises.

The Chairman of the Kaduna chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Hayab, confirmed the development to journalists, Tribune newspaper reports.

He said the freed students would be reunited with their family members at the school premises later on Sunday.

At the time of filing this report, PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain whether a ransom was paid for the release of the students, even though the bandits had demanded N60 million as ransom.

While information around the abducted students remains sketchy, Mr Hayab said he is optimistic about the voluntary release of over 80 others in the bandits’ den

“We are hopeful that more would be released soon and eventually all the students,” he told journalists.

The abduction of the 121 students of the Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Kaduna State is one of the growing cases of abductions, not only in Kaduna State but also across other parts of the country.

The kidnappings and killings have continued despite the efforts of security agencies.