Nigeria on Saturday recorded another death from the coronavirus pandemic as well as 272 new infections across nine states of the federation.
An update posted on its Facebook page early Sunday morning by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), indicated that Lagos once again topped the infection chart with 182 cases.
The new cases raised the total number of infections in the country to 170,895. The total death toll is now 2,132 with one death recorded on Saturday.
Cases have been rising over the past few weeks since the discovery of the Delta strain of the disease, bringing fears of renewed pressure on the health system.
Specifics
Apart from Lagos with the highest daily figure of infections, Rivers State also ranked second with 62 cases.
Ondo State reported 34 cases, Oyo had 10 while Abia and Ogun States registered seven cases each.
Ekiti recorded five infections, Delta had two and Plateau registered one.
Of the 170,895 persons infected in Nigeria, 164,788 have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.
With the recent increase in daily cases, the active cases in the country now stands at 3,955.
Nigeria has tested over 2.4 million samples for COVID-19 across the country.
