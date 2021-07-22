ADVERTISEMENT

The police say two more students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Kujama, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have escaped from their kidnappers.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Muhammad Jalige, stated the development in a press statement on Thursday.

The develoment followed that of July 13 where one of the students, Abraham Aniya, was rescued by the police alongside two other kidnapped victims.

“On the 21st July, 2021 at about 1530hrs the Kaduna Police Command got information from a good Samaritan to the effect that two students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School were sighted and believed to have escaped from their captors hence, his report to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Rijana.

“The DPO immediately swung into action, got hold of the two students to safety. During preliminary investigation, the students were identified as Emmanuel Mangwai, 20, and Mathias Mangwai, 16, both students of Bethel Baptist School Maraban Damishi, Chikun LGA Kaduna state who were kidnapped a fortnight ago.

“The students stated that on Tuesday 20th July, 2021 at about 1800hrs they were tasked by their captors to go and fetch firewood from the nearby forest where they are held hostage. They however decided to take the opportunity of not been monitored and escaped to Rijana community along Kaduna – Abuja highway.

“The two boys are currently being medically examined at Police Medical facility for onward reunion with their family while tactical approach is being intensified to secure the freedom of the remaining students,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on July 5 how the police confirmed the abduction of students by an armed group at Bethel Baptist Secondary School.

The abduction was the fourth mass abduction in Kaduna schools in the last six months of deteriorating insecurity in North-west and North-central states

Mr Jalige, had in a statement then to reporters, said the incident occurred on Monday morning “and 26 students of the school were rescued”.