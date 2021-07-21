ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Civilian JTF clashed with suspected hoodlums in Kaduna State on Wednesday, the day after Eid-el-Kabir.

The JTF in large numbers, had stormed the popular Karaye road in Badarawa Kaduna at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter witnessed violence when hoodlums with dangerous weapons including swords, daggers, saws, sticks and knives clashed with the JTF members.

Some residents who spoke with our reporter said the JTF stormed the area to disperse the hoodlums who were causing unrest during the Sallah celebrations.

“They came in their hundreds and started barbing men with hairstyles. That was the genesis of whole thing.

“Some of the boys resisted the JTF and everything resulted in the encounter between the two groups,” a witness narrated.

Chaos

The reporter heard sounds gunshots from both groups as residents scampered for safety. The ruckus lasted for about 30 minutes, at the end of which two injured persons were noticed.

There was no police presence throughout the clash. The CJTF is recognised by the Kaduna State government.

A commuter whose car windscreen was shattered said, “he had to park and run for safety”.

“It is scary. I was caught up while trying to pass through to my house at Malali area. The site of the JTF and the attacking hoodlums was overwhelming for me. I got scared and left the car,” Mansur Sani told our reporter.

The Karaye road is among the major roads marked for dualisation by the state government.

It also hosts the popular Saturday market known as Kasuwan Sati. The road is notorious for illegal activities and petty crimes.

A check later by PREMIUM TIMES, revealed that normalcy has returned to the area after the violence.

Kaduna is one of the Nigerian states currently battling with rising crimes and violence.