The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country recorded 146 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.

In an update on its Facebook page on Monday night, the centre said the new infections raised the country’s toll to 169,678.

Also, with the new death on Monday, Nigeria’s total fatality from the pandemic now stands at 2,128.

Of the new cases on Monday, Lagos recorded 134 infections while Ondo reported three. Kwara, Cross River and the FCT reported two each.

Oyo and Rivers states reported one case each.

The NCDC data showed that a total of 164,710 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the nation after treatment.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria reported that the NCDC noted that there were, however, more than 2,800 cases that were still active in the country.

The public health agency said the country had tested more than 2.4 million samples for the virus out of the country’s estimated 200 million population.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level II, would continue to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC stated that the COVID-19 outbreak was ongoing and the Delta variant had been detected in Nigeria, which was more dangerous and spread faster.

“Wear a mask properly at all times in public spaces as this prevents transmission of the virus,” it advised.

The agency noted that the 2021 Eid-ul-Adha celebration had come at a time when Nigerians must continue to be cautious and take responsibility for their health and those around us.

“We call on all worshipers to adhere to public health guidelines to prevent spread of the virus.

“Avoid all non-essential travel within and outside Nigeria.

“Avoid mass gatherings. Observe physical distancing in public places. Always wear a face mask in public places,” NCDC advised.

(NAN)