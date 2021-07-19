President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a professor of science education at the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, Ibrahim Wushishi, as the substantive registrar and chief executive officer for the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The appointment is coming less than two months after the immediate past substantive registrar of the examination body, Godswill Obioma, died in Minna, Niger State capital and headquarters of NECO.

Following Mr Obioma’s sudden death on May 30, the governing board of the examination body had on June 3 announced the director of special duties, Ebikibina Ogborodi, as an acting registrar.

But a statement issued on Monday by NECO and signed by its head, information and public relations, Azeez Sani, said the appointment of Mr Wushishi takes effect from July 12, 2021.

The statement reads in part: “A letter dated 16th July, 2021, with reference No: FME/PSE/NECO/1078/C.1/36 and signed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, stated that the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years, takes effect from12th July, 2021.”

About Wushishi

A professor of science education who specialises in Chemistry, the new registrar hails from Wushishi Local Area of Government of Niger State. He was born on April 5, 1965.

According to the statement, the new registrar was a lecturer in the faculty of education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transferred his service to FUT, Minna.

“He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are post-graduate coordinator, department of science education, sub-dean of the school of science and science education, and head of the department of science education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai,” the statement added.

Backstory

On June 1, the family of Mr Obioma announced that he died after a brief illness.

The disclosure had doused the heightened tension over the report in some media platforms that Mr Obioma was assassinated.

The son of the late professor of educational measurement and evaluation, Godswill Obioma the 2nd, shared the news with the management of NECO on Tuesday morning.

The short message, a copy of which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, had read in part: “Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the registrar/chief executive officer of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

“We request that you kindly notify the board, management and the entire staff of the Council of this development.

“We shall keep you duly informed.”

Many battles

Before his death, the late NECO boss had been facing a tough time at the examination body, following allegations of mismanagement and corrupt practices.

Mr Obioma, a former executive secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), was the resident electoral commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ebonyi State before he was appointed NECO registrar in May 2020.

His appointment followed the removal of the former registrar of the examination body, Charles Nwakwe, over corruption allegations and poor management.

However, he, too, was soon accused of corruption and other illegalities by staff and board of the agency.

