ADVERTISEMENT

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has invited a chief accountant in the office of the Kano State Accountant-General, Shehu Ibrahim, over alleged false declaration of asset.

The invitation followed a petition by the Umbrella of Kano Concerned Civil Society Groups.

The petition signed by an official of the groups, Ibrahim Ali, alleged that Mr Ibrahim failed to declare some of his landed properties in Kano.

In its response, the CCB in a letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES advised the accountant to respond to the “petition of alleged suspected misappropriation of public funds, acquisition of landed property above your means and non-compliance with the Code of Conduct Directive.”

The CCB letter, signed by D. Farouk for the Director, said: “Pursuant to the mandate and power of the Bureau as enshrined in the third schedule part 1 paragraph 3e to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) I am directed to invite you for the adoption of your petition and provide further evidence (If any) in respect of the above matter.”

The official is scheduled to appear before the bureau on July 19 to respond to the allegations raised against him.

Petition

The petitioners wrote that Mr Ibrahim failed to make full disclosure of his landed asset, contrary to the provision of the Code of Conduct for public officers as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as ameded).

The groups said their petition against Mr Ibrahim was meant to instill decipline in the state’s public service and curb corruption.

“That Mr Ibrahim rose to the rank of chief accountant on grade level 14. That he failed, neglected and deliberately refused to declare the ownership of his house and a private school named Diamond International School situated at No.861 Madobi road, Sharada G.R.A.

“Where the allegations of non-compliance with the public officers asset declaration is establish against the official, to be prosecute before the Code of Conduct Tribunal as enshrined in the constitution,” the petitioners wrote.