ADVERTISEMENT

A former provost of the Nigerian Army, Hassan Ahmed, has been killed by yet to be identified gunmen.

The incident, which was confirmed by the army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, happened in the late hours of Thursday.

Mr Ahmed, a major general, was said to be returning to Abuja from Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, when he was attacked around Abaji area council.

His remains have been conveyed to the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) Hospital in Abuja.

Until his demise, he was a director at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Read full statement by the army below:

FORMER ARMY PROVOST MARSHAL PASSES ON*

With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.

The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road yesterday 15 July 2021.

A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family. Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to condole with them.

The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Thursday 16 July 2021 by 10. 00 am.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations