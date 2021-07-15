ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate passed the Electoral Amendment bill on Thursday amid disagreement and rowdiness.

The amended bill now empowers the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly “to determine the use (or not) of electronic transmission of results of elections”.

Specifically, the initially proposed amendment was changed from “the Commission may transmit

results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable” to:

“The commission may consider electronic transmission provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigerian Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly,” as proposed by the Senate Deputy Whip, Sabi Abdullahi.

Division

But the adoption of this proposal was preceded by a division where all the lawmakers had to vote individually.

Here are the names of the senators and how they voted:

Those who voted for INEC to seek clearance from NCC before transmission of results electronically:

Ovie Omo-Agege

Peter Nwaoboshi

Mohammed Ali Ndume

Opeyemi Bamidele

Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir

Mohammed Danjuma Goje

Yusuf Yusuf

Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed

Sahabi Yau

Uba Sani

Kabiru Gaya

Ishaku Elisha Abbo

Amhad Babba Kaita

Adamu Aliero

Yahaya Abdullahi

Yakubu Oseni

Isa Jibrin

Smart Adeyemi

Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe

Oluremi Tinubu

Solomon Adeola

Tanko Al-Makura

Godiya Akwashiki

Abdullahi Adamu

Mohammed Sani Musa

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi

Birma Mohammed Enagi

Senator Dadu’ut Ladi

Francis Alimikhena

Abubakar Kyari

Senator Surajudeen Ajibola

Robert Ajayi Boroffice

Orji Uzor Kalu

Aderele Oriolowo

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed

Degi Eremienyo

Ashiru Yisa

Bello Mandiya

Hezekiah Dimka Ayuba

Frank Ibezim

Kashim Shettima

Stephen Odeh

Shaibu Lau

Alkali Saidu

Amos Bulus

Danladi Sankara

Hadejia Hassan Ibrahim

Suleiman Abdul Kwari

Abdullahi Barkiya

Jika Dauda Haliru

Lawali Anka

Lawan Gamau

Total 52

Those who voted that INEC should transmit election results “when and where practicable”:

Enyinnaya Abaribe

Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi

Clifford Ordia

Matthew Urhoghide

Gyang Istifanus

George Sekibo

Biodun Olujimi

Mpigi Barinada

Betty Apiafi

Philip Aduda

Chukwuka Utazi

Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba

Danjuma La’ah

Francis Onyewuchi

Patrick Ayo Akinyelure

Kola Balogun

Eyankeyi Akon Etim

Christopher Ekpenyong

Seriake Dickson

Cleopas Zuwoghe

Emmanuel Orker-jev

Sandy Onor

Gershom Bassey

James Manager

Obinna Ogba

Sam Egwu

Nnachi Ama Micheal

Bassey Albert Bassey

Total 28

Senators who were absent

Theodore Orji

Yaroe Binos Dauda

Stella Oduah

Ike Ekweramadu

Patrick Ifieanyi Uba

Tokunbo Abiru

Bala Ibn Na’Allah

Tolu Odebiyi

Ibikunle Amosun

Olalekan Mustapha

Nicholas Tofowomo

Teslim Folarin

Buhari Abdulfatai

Aliyu Wamakko

Ibrahim Shekarau

Lilian Uche Ekwunife

Gabriel Suswam

Abba Moro

Mohammed Bulkachuwa

Emmanuel Bwacha

Mohammed Hassan

Olubunmi Adetunmbi

Chimaroke Nnamani

Rochas Okorocha

Mohammed Sabo

Barau Jibrin

Ibrahim Geidam

Umar Sadiq

Total 28

The list excludes the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.