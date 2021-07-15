The Senate passed the Electoral Amendment bill on Thursday amid disagreement and rowdiness.
The amended bill now empowers the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Assembly “to determine the use (or not) of electronic transmission of results of elections”.
Specifically, the initially proposed amendment was changed from “the Commission may transmit
results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable” to:
“The commission may consider electronic transmission provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by the Nigerian Communications Commission and approved by the National Assembly,” as proposed by the Senate Deputy Whip, Sabi Abdullahi.
Division
But the adoption of this proposal was preceded by a division where all the lawmakers had to vote individually.
Here are the names of the senators and how they voted:
Those who voted for INEC to seek clearance from NCC before transmission of results electronically:
Ovie Omo-Agege
Peter Nwaoboshi
Mohammed Ali Ndume
Opeyemi Bamidele
Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir
Mohammed Danjuma Goje
Yusuf Yusuf
Bomai Ibrahim Mohammed
Sahabi Yau
Uba Sani
Kabiru Gaya
Ishaku Elisha Abbo
Amhad Babba Kaita
Adamu Aliero
Yahaya Abdullahi
Yakubu Oseni
Isa Jibrin
Smart Adeyemi
Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe
Oluremi Tinubu
Solomon Adeola
Tanko Al-Makura
Godiya Akwashiki
Abdullahi Adamu
Mohammed Sani Musa
Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
Birma Mohammed Enagi
Senator Dadu’ut Ladi
Francis Alimikhena
Abubakar Kyari
Senator Surajudeen Ajibola
Robert Ajayi Boroffice
Orji Uzor Kalu
Aderele Oriolowo
Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed
Degi Eremienyo
Ashiru Yisa
Bello Mandiya
Hezekiah Dimka Ayuba
Frank Ibezim
Kashim Shettima
Stephen Odeh
Shaibu Lau
Alkali Saidu
Amos Bulus
Danladi Sankara
Hadejia Hassan Ibrahim
Suleiman Abdul Kwari
Abdullahi Barkiya
Jika Dauda Haliru
Lawali Anka
Lawan Gamau
Total 52
Those who voted that INEC should transmit election results “when and where practicable”:
Enyinnaya Abaribe
Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi
Clifford Ordia
Matthew Urhoghide
Gyang Istifanus
George Sekibo
Biodun Olujimi
Mpigi Barinada
Betty Apiafi
Philip Aduda
Chukwuka Utazi
Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba
Danjuma La’ah
Francis Onyewuchi
Patrick Ayo Akinyelure
Kola Balogun
Eyankeyi Akon Etim
Christopher Ekpenyong
Seriake Dickson
Cleopas Zuwoghe
Emmanuel Orker-jev
Sandy Onor
Gershom Bassey
James Manager
Obinna Ogba
Sam Egwu
Nnachi Ama Micheal
Bassey Albert Bassey
Total 28
Senators who were absent
Theodore Orji
Yaroe Binos Dauda
Stella Oduah
Ike Ekweramadu
Patrick Ifieanyi Uba
Tokunbo Abiru
Bala Ibn Na’Allah
Tolu Odebiyi
Ibikunle Amosun
Olalekan Mustapha
Nicholas Tofowomo
Teslim Folarin
Buhari Abdulfatai
Aliyu Wamakko
Ibrahim Shekarau
Lilian Uche Ekwunife
Gabriel Suswam
Abba Moro
Mohammed Bulkachuwa
Emmanuel Bwacha
Mohammed Hassan
Olubunmi Adetunmbi
Chimaroke Nnamani
Rochas Okorocha
Mohammed Sabo
Barau Jibrin
Ibrahim Geidam
Umar Sadiq
Total 28
The list excludes the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.
