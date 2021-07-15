The House of Representatives has stepped down the report of the conference committee on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
The report was stepped down during Thursday’s plenary session.
Earlier, the House had a rowdy session before the commencement of the plenary.
The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, called for an executive session which lasted over one hour.
Upon resumption, the report, which was on the Order paper, was stepped down by the Chairman of the ad hoc committee on PIB, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno).
The Host Communities Development Fund remains the most contentious issue. The Senate had passed a version with three percent operation expenditure of oil companies for Host Communities while the House passed five percent.
READ ALSO: PIB: Southern governors reject 3% share to host communities
Mr Monguno had promised that the committee will insist on the five percent as passed by the lower chamber. However, the conference committee adopted the Senate’s version of three percent.
The Senate on Thursday adopted the report of the conference committee.
It is uncertain what will happen to the bill as the lawmakers are due to go on their annual recess.
