Six students and two teachers of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria kidnapped 30 days ago have regained freedom, a family source of one of the students has confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES.

The family member, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media, said the victims paid ransom before they were released.

“The families negotiated with the bandits and paid ransom before they were released. They were released at a location in Sabon Birni village, a few kilometres to Kaduna town,” the source said.

A staffer of the school also told our reporter that the victims were taken to a hospital in Kaduna before being reunited with their families Friday afternoon.

A report by Channels TV also said the Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Abdullahi Shehu, confirmed that the kidnapped students and staff members regained their freedom after their parents and relatives negotiated with the bandits.

The report did not say specifically if and how much ransom was paid.

Bandits had attacked the polytechnic on June 11 and abducted the students and their teachers from their hostels and staff quarters.

They also killed one student, Ali Ali, during the operation.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Jalige, and the state’s commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, had not issued official statements on the development as of the time of this report.