Residents of Unguwan Gimbiya in Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna State on Thursday narrated their horror as bandits attacked their community and kidnapped many people.

Among the victims kidnapped in the attack that began at 11 p.m. on Wednesday

were a landlord and his tenants.

According to a resident, the bandits announced their arrival in the community by shooting sporadically into the air to scare the residents.

“The bandits broke walls to gain access to houses. They Kidnapped tenants and house owners,” Eunice Kasu, a resident of the area, told our reporter.

“The whole community is in total disarray now. We are all afraid and tired. Three days after the jidnapping of Bethel Baptist Secondary School students, we witnessed another big kidnapping.”

Other residents narrated similar ordeals.

On Thursday, residents of the area held a protest march, calling on the state government to provide security to the people of the area

The protesters blocked the Sabon Tasha road that leads to the Kaduna metropolis.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammed Jalige, did not respond to messages sent to him as of the time of writing this report.

Also the state’s commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, did not answer calls made to his phone.

Earlier in the week, over 100 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School were kidnapped in Kaduna.

The police said 26 of the students have been rescued but the others remain in the captivity of the bandits.

Many other students abducted from schools in Kaduna as well as in Niger and Kebbi States are also being held by their captors.

The state governments have vowed not to pay ransom but have also failed to devise measures to safeguard schools against raids by bandits and to free kidnapped pupils.