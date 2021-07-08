ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the screening of Lauretta Onochie for the position of national commissioner for INEC.

Ms Onochie, a Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in October last year.

The committee is also screening four other nominees appointed by the president. They are Kunle Cornelius, Saidu Ahmad, Sani Adam and Baba Bila.

The screening exercise, already underway, is being chaired by Kabiru Gaya.

The nominees are being screened one after the other. Messrs Sani and Cornelius have been screened while the other nominees, including Ms Onochie, await their turns.

On the agenda, Ms Onochie was listed as the last nominee to be screened.

She was appointed by the president to represent Delta State – an appointment which had triggered outrage among Nigerians as many described it as unconstitutional.

The president, in a letter to the Senate, sought the lawmakers’ confirmation.

Many have called on the president to withdraw the nomination on grounds that Ms Onochie is partisan and so it would be undemocratic for her to be appointed into such an office.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had on June 9, directed the Senate’s INEC committee to screen Ms Onochie and five other nominees.

The Senate spokesperson, Aibola Basiru, had said Nigerians, who feel Lauretta Onochie is not qualified to be INEC commissioner, should write a petition to the Senate panel.

Many civic groups including Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism and YIAGA Africa have written a petition to the Senate opposing Ms Onochie’s appointment.

The PDP had also protested against the move.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how her appointment violates Section 14(2a) of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended which states that “a member of the commission shall be non-partisan and a person of unquestionable integrity.”

