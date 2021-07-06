ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have ambushed troops of the Forward Operational Base and that of the Special Operational Command operating in Kebbi State for the purpose of clearance operation, PREMIUM TIMES can exclusively report.

The incident , which occurred around Marke village of the state on Tuesday, claimed the lives of seven soldiers.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the seven slain soldiers consist of four naval special force and three soldiers of the army.

Aside the seven, five of the soldiers also sustained gunshot injuries from the bandits as two were still missing as at the time of writing this report.

PREMIUM TIMES is ,however, deliberately withholding the identities of the victims to enable the military authorities inform the families.

Some sources who were briefed on the incident said the bandits came in a large number which forced the troops to withdraw after engaging them for a while.

Some of the items the bandits carted away were seven AK 47 rifles, one anti aircraft gun and one Russian machine gun.

They however set ablaze four Toyota hilux vans and one automatic grenade launcher before fleeing into the bush.

Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing in the area for the missing soldiers.

Troubled North-west

The North-west and parts of the North-central zones have witnessed frequent attacks from bandits in the past months despite heightened security measure in the areas.

PREMIUM TIMES reported several activities of these armed bandits which include killings and abduction of school children.

The most recent abduction is that of Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

More than 1,000 students have been kidnapped from various schools in the two geopolitical zones this year alone.

Aside banditry, terrorism has thrived for about a decade in the North-eastern part of the country.