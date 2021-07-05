ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian security agencies must inform a state governors before embarking on any operation in their territory, governors of the southern states have said.

At the end of a meeting held in Lagos Monday, the governors issued a communique stating that the southern part of the country should produce the next Nigerian president.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Nigeria’s secret police, the SSS, raided the home of a Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, on Thursday, killing two persons in the process, whom they said were armed.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who spoke via his official Twitter handle, also said matters “of national importance” were discussed at the meeting.

“At the Southern Governors Forum today, we discussed several issues of national importance including reemphasising the need for state police. We resolved that if security agencies are to carry out an operation in a state, they must duly inform the state’s sitting governor.

“We agreed that all southern Nigeria states should have anti-open grazing laws in place by September 1, 2021. We also resolved that deductions from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police security Trust Fund should be shared between the states and FG to fight insecurity.

The governors also re-emphasised the need for a state police.

On the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill, the governors rejected the proposed 3 per cent share of the oil revenue to the host community and supported 5 per cent. They also rejected the proposed 30 per cent share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the basins.

Those present at the meeting included the host, Babajide Sawo-Olu, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, and Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo, who represented Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Others were Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Diri Duoye of Bayelsa, Willie Obiano of Anambra, Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo.

The meeting held two months after the governors met in Asaba, Delta State, where they declared a ban on open grazing in their states, in a bid to provide a solution to the incessant herdsmen attacks.

Read the communique below:

*COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE MEETING OF THE GOVERNORS OF SOUTHERN NIGERIA AT THE LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT HOUSE, IKEJA, LAGOS STATE, ON MONDAY, 5TH JULY, 2021 NIGERIA.*

The Southern Governors Forum at the end of the meeting held on Monday, 5th July, 2021 reviewed the situation in the Country and focused on the current security situation, constitutional amendment, Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Rising from the meeting, the Forum agreed on the following:

Re-affirmed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful co-existence between and amongst its people. The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region. Security

a. The Forum reviewed the security situation in the country and commends security operatives for their relentless efforts in restoring security and safety and commiserates with families and loved ones of those who have fallen in the line of duty;

b. Re-emphasised the need for State Police;

c. Resolved that if for any reason security institutions need to undertake an operation in any State, the Chief Security Officer of the State must be duly informed;

d. the forum frowns at selective criminal administration of Justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the Law and fundamental human rights;

e. Set a timeline of Wednesday, 1st September, 2021 for the promulgation of the anti open grazing law in all member States; and

f. Resolved that Funds deducted from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund should be distributed among the States and Federal Government to combat security challenges. Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) Law:

i. The Forum commends the National Assembly for the progress made in the passage of the PIB;

ii. the Forum rejects the proposed 3% and support the 5% share of the oil revenue to the host community as recommended by the House of Representatives;

iii. the forum also rejects the proposed 30% share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the basins;

iv. However, the forum rejects the ownership structure of the proposed Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC). The Forum disagrees that the company be vested in the Federal Ministry of Finance but should be held in trust by Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) since all tiers of Government have stakes in that vehicle. In order to consolidate our democracy and strengthen the Electoral process, the Southern Governors’ Forum reject the removal of the Electronic transmission of the election result from the electoral act; and also rejects the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court. The Forum unanimously chose Lagos State as its permanent secretariat and appreciated the Governor of Lagos State for the wonderful hosting of this meeting while commending him for his good work in the State.

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN

Governor, Ondo State and Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum