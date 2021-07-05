ADVERTISEMENT

Some armed bandits, on Monday, attacked Bethel Secondary School, Maramara in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting an unspecified numbers of students.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the gunmen stormed the school premises in the early hours of Monday, shooting sporadically as they abducted the students.

This is the fourth mass abduction in Kaduna in the last six months.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the breakdown of security in the North-west and North-central regions of the country has led to a surge in kidnapping and banditry.

Many swathes of the nation are also experiencing insecurity and spike in crimes.

More details soon…