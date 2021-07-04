ADVERTISEMENT

An explosion in Kaduna on Saturday claimed the life of one person, leaving two others injured, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the incident, told NAN that it occurred at about 4.30 p.m. in Badarawa area of Kaduna North Local Government Area.

Mr Jalige said after the incident, the victims were taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, for treatment, where one of them died, another was treated and discharge, while the third person is still receiving treatment.

He said investigations had commenced to determine the cause of the explosion and its outcome would be made public upon completion of the exercise.

(NAN)