Bandits have shot dead a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Mohammed Ahmed, hours after he defected with Governor Bello Matawalle to the All Prigressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ahmed was reportedly killed by bandits along Sheme- Funtua Road in Katsina State.

Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, said the deceased was the chairman, House committee on Appropriation, and represented Shankafi in the state’s assembly.

Mr Idris said the lawmaker was shot dead at Yan Kara in Sheme LGA of Katsina State while conveying his son to Kano to board a flight to Sudan.

Mr Ahmed embarked on the journey shortly after the defection ceremony in Gusau on Tuesday.

Governor Matawalle left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with all elected officials in the state except his deputy, Mahdi Aliyu, and a state lawmaker.

