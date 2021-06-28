ADVERTISEMENT

A student of the Kaduna State College of Education in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state was on Monday killed by security operatives and another injured during a protest against hike in school fees

Hundreds of the students had gathered at the school gate to protest the hike by the state government but met resistance from the security agents drafted to foil the protest.

A student who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES anonymously for fear of sanction said the school authorities had suspended academic activities on July 5 to prevent the students from protesting against the new fees.

One of the protesting students identified the deceased as Umar Buta. He said one other student, Emmanuel Nathaniel, sustained injuries from a stray bullet but was responding to treatment

The student said the security agents, including soldiers, police and civil defence officers, shot into the air to disperse the protesters.

The student said most of his colleagues are from poor homes and cannot pay the new fees following the devastating effects of the coronavirus.

Mudi Tahir, the Sarkin Matasan (youth leader ) in Jama’a local government area, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that one person was killed in the protest.

He said the incident is unacceptable and called on the authorities to act.

Mr Tahir, a former aide to Governor Nasir El-rufai, said the state government had earlier banned protest in the southern part of the state due to the volatile nature of the area.

He said this was because protest in the area usually escalated to violence.

“Youth in the area too must devise other means to address their grievances instead of participating in street protests that usually lead to religious conflicts,” Mr Tahir said.

“However, the state government must look into the complaints and reduce the school fees as demanded by the protesting students,” the former governor’s aide.

Provost of the College, Alexander Kure, confirmed the incident to reporters. He, however, said the protest was conducted on the highway and not in the school.

“The incident happened on the highway and not inside the school. I was told by the security that one student was killed and another injured,” the provost said.

The provost said the school was on mid-semester break and the students are expected to resume next Monday

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Muhammed Jalige, said he would call back when asked to comment on the development. However, he had not done so at the time of this report.