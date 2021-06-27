ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on Sunday, gave out the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero’s daughter’s hand in marriage to a son of President Muhammad Buhari.

BBC Hausa service reports that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, led the representatives of the groom, which consist of governors of Kebbi, Jigawa and Borno States, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Badaru Abubakar and Babagana Zulum respectively.

Other members of the delegation include a former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, and Kano state deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

The delegation had on behalf of Yusuf Buhari sought the hand of Zahra Nasir Ado Bayero from the Emir of Kano, who is the elder brother of the Emir of Bichi.

The delegation had also paid homage to the Bichi emir and in-law to be of President Muhammad Buhari.