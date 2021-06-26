ADVERTISEMENT

About one month after the governing council of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, was dissolved over controversies surrounding the appointment of the institution’s 9th substantive vice-chancellor, the Lagos State Government is set to announce a new one.

Barring any last-minute change, a former accountant general of the state, Davies Sunmoni, will replace the chairman of the dissolved council, Adebayo Ninalowo, while the remaining 13 members of the former council will be returned.

A highly-placed source, who is privy to the new development but does not want to be quoted for obvious reasons, confirmed the development to our reporter on the phone.

The source added that all other members agreed to be returned as the university’s governing council members after they were abruptly relieved of their appointment in May, just nine months after they resumed office.

The source said: “All of them agreed with the governor that the former chairman did not conduct himself well while the matter of the appointment of a new vice-chancellor lasted. They even said they warned him against using the situation to settle personal scores but that he didn’t listen.

“So, the truth is that all of them said they would be glad to work with another chairman.”

Background

After two unsuccessful attempts to select a substantive vice-chancellor for the university following series of petitions against the governing council and other concerned parties, the governor had set up a visitation panel led by the former vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Bamitale Omole.

The panel, which submitted its report on May 10, said the selection process was far from being fair and recommended the council’s dissolution.

It also recommended that the registrar of the university, Olayinka Aminu, should be released to embark on leave pending the appointment of a new vice-chancellor.

Mr Amuni was accused of not properly guiding the the council on the procedures for the selection of a new VC.

Mr Ninalowo, a professor at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who was reappointed in 2020 for another four-year-term, was accused of “bending the rules to accommodate personal interests.”

New council members

The new council members, which will be announced this weekend according to sources will have Mr Sunmoni as the chairman, with all the 13 other members of the dissolved council including the chief executive officer of the mobile telecommunication giant, MTN, Karl Toriola, as members.

The other members are Shafiudeen Amuwo, Adenike Yomi-Faseun, Adetugbobo Hakeem, Sule Tolani, Folasade Adesoye, Kunle Soname, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, and Adebayo Akinsanya.

Others are Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo, Morenike Williams, Anuoluwapo Esho and Foluke Abdul-Razaq.

New directive

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt that the new governing council members who were part on the joint council and Senate selection committee for the substantive vice-chancellor in the aborted process would be asked to recuse themselves from taking part in the new process.

“Yes, that is the deal. They would not take part in the new selection process as new members would be appointed or elected as the case may be. It is to ensure fairness and openness,” the source added.