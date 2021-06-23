ADVERTISEMENT

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, has won the governorship primary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) held on Wednesday in Awka.

Mr Soludo, a professor of econometrics, had been disqualified earlier by a faction of the party headed by Jude Okeke, along with other aspirants.

But the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oye, had told the public to disregard the news about Mr Soludo’s disqualification.

“Who suspended him? Please forget the impostors and desperadoes,” Mr Oye said in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES earlier on Wednesday.

“APGA has no factions. We are one, united party. Ask those parading themselves as acting chairman which convention produced them? I am the only constitutionally, legally and legitimately elected National Chairman of APGA. It is not in contention,” he added.

The 60-year-old Mr Soludo, in his acceptance speech after the primary, said he was humbled by his choice as APGAs governorship candidate.

“This moment is God’s time, and God’s time is the time,” Mr Soludo said to his supporters and delegates which included Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Mr Soludo said he was grateful to the party delegates, the leadership of APGA and Mr Obiano for electing him as the party governorship candidate.

Mr Soludo was attacked in April by gunmen in his hometown of Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, during a political gathering.

Three police officers who were protecting him were shot dead in the attack.

Mr Soludo was the CBN governor from 2004 to 2009.