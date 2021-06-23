ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will resume its suspended industrial action in Kaduna State, alleging a breach of the agreement it signed with the state government to end the action in May.

The union, however, did not state the date the strike would resume but it said the state’s councils and affiliate unions have been directed to mobilise and officially communicate to all employers of labour in the state to “get ready.”

The NLC decided after an emergency National Executive Council meeting presided over by its President, Ayuba Wabba, on Tuesday.

The union has been on a warpath with the Kaduna government following the decision of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to lay off civil servants.

The governor claimed that the wage bill was gulping too much of the state’s revenue.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the NLC in protest of the government’s decision, embarked on a five-day warning strike on May 18, paralysing business activities in the state.

The state government, in its reaction, threatened to lay off the protesting workers and not to back down from the planned mass disengagement of civil servants.

But following the intervention of the federal government, the NLC suspended the strike after two days and went into negotiation with the government to resolve the matter.

Breach of agreement

During Tuesday’s meeting, the NLC said it resolved to resume the suspended strike because the state, as against the outcome of the meeting brokered by the federal government, has started to sack its workers.

Mr Wabba accused the governor of failing to respect the Memorandum of Understanding brokered between the NLC and the state government by the Federal Government, saying the governor has continued to violate the provisions of the MoU, especially the “No victimisation clause.”

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, the NLC president said the congress, after exhausting all avenues, including writing letters to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has decided to resume the strike.

“Owing to the above grievous infractions and continued provocation by the Kaduna State government against workers and trade unions in the state and although we have also complained formally to the federal government through the President, and Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on the non-adherence to the MoU, NEC has resolved that the earlier decision to withdraw all services and protest this neo-liberal and extreme right-wing policy should take effect without further delay.

“Mobilisation of all our state councils and all affiliates should take place immediately and all employers of labour should be put on notice as required by our extant laws”, he noted.