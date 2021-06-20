ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has announced that soldiers, on Sunday, foiled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Kumshe town of Borno State.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, who announced this in a statement on Sunday, said the intervention of gallant troops forced the terrorists who came on gun trucks and motorcycles to flee without accomplishing their mission.

The latest incident occurs a few weeks after the Nigerian army announced the killing of over 50 terrorists in another operation.

In the statement on Sunday, the army spokesperson said at least six of the terrorists were killed during the encounter.

He added that six AK 47 rifles were recovered alongside one hand held grenade, assorted drugs and other medical items.

Read the full statement by the army below.

OPERATION HADIN KAI: TROOPS FOIL BOKO HARAM ATTACK IN KUMSHE TOWN

…neutralise terrorists

Troops of Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) of 152 Battalion, Kumshe on Sunday, 20 June 2021 gallantly dealt with elements of Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs) on a suicidal infiltration attempt into the camp.

The terrorists mounted on 4 Gun Trucks and several motorcycles attempted to infiltrate and attack the camp through the northern part of the troops’ deployment, but were met with the fierce fire of the highly alert troops, resulting in the instant killing of 6 BHTs.

The troops, who remained dogged and sustained heavy gun fire on the terrorists during the encounter, routed and forced the terrorists to flee in total disarray, leading to the capture of six AK 47 Rifles, one hand held grenade, assorted drugs and other First Aid items.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya has lauded the troops’ high level of alertness and fighting spirit, urging them to sustain the momentum and ensure that the remnants of terrorists hibernating in the area are completely cleared.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

20 June 2021