The Nigerian Army has announced the rescue of two teachers and five students among those kidnapped in Kebbi State.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the recent attack by bandits in Yauri, which led to the abduction of some students and teachers at a federal government school by suspected bandits.

A policeman was killed during the attack.

Read the army statement below.

FGC Yauri Attack: Troops Rescue some Teachers, Students, Recover 800 Cows

Nigerian Army troops operating under the auspices of Operation Hadarin Daji who have been on a hot pursuit of kidnappers and bandits following an unfortunate abduction incident in Federal Government College, Birnin Yawuri yesterday 17 June 2021 have so far, rescued two Teachers and five students after a fierce exchange of fire with the criminals.

The rescue followed an initial encounter with the abductors in the early hours of today 18 June 2021 after trailing the kidnappers from Yawuri through Riyao to Sombo community, where the kidnappers who had split into two groups fled, with one group conveying the abducted children , while the second group conveyed rustled cattle.

The Land troops in conjunction with elements of the Nigerian Air Force, who provided close air support during the rescue mission intercepted the two groups at about 2.30 am and engaged them in a fire fight leading to the successful rescue of the teachers and students. The troops also recovered 800 cattle rustled by the bandits.

The gallant troops are still on the heels of the kidnappers in order to rescue the remaining abductees still in captivity.

Sadly, a casualty was recorded during the exchange. A female student was found to have given up the ghost as a result of exhaustion. The rescued teachers and students will be handed over to the Kebbi State Government.

The Nigerian Army appreciates the cooperation so far from good spirited citizens and wish to solicit for more. The Chief of Army Staff Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya has directed the Commander to spare no effort until all the abducted persons are safely rescued and reunited with their loved ones.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations