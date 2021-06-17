ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits have abducted an undisclosed number of staff and students of the Government College (FGC), Yauri in Kebbi State, North-west Nigeria.

PRNigeria reported that aside the kidnap, the bandits gathered that the bandits shot security personnel during an exchange of gunfire.

The heavily armed bandits, who came on motorcycles, reportedly entered the town from the neighbouring Rijau forest in Niger State.

The Kebbi State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Nafiu Abubakar, the command’s spokesperson, in the statement, said the police are in hot pursuit of the bandits.

While confirming the death of one policeman and kidnap of three teachers, he was however silent on the number or kidnapped students.

“A combined team of Police operatives is currently in hot pursuit of bandits who today, June 17, 2021 attacked the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

“The team comprising operatives from the Police Mobile Force, Anti-kidnapping and Counter-terrorism units are currently combing nearby forests, routes and suspected hideouts of the criminals.

“The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleke Adeyinka, mni while condemning the attack which resulted in the unfortunate death of one policeman and gunshot injury to one of the students has assured parents and guardians of students that the Command is following credible leads and intensifying efforts to track the assailants and ensure the rescue of the missing students and teachers.

“Following the attack, three teachers and yet to be ascertained number of students are still missing,” the statement read.

Niger State where the bandits came from has seen more frequent attacks from bandits recently despite heightened security measure in the area. The state shares boundaries with Kebbi state.

Also, Kaduna, Katsina , Zamfara and Sokoto States have also had a fair share of the attacks and kidnap by bandits.

The most recent is the abduction of 21 students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State.

The students of the private university in Kaduna State were abducted on April 20 after bandits invaded their hostels. Five of the abducted students were killed by the bandits