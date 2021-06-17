ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s founding president who led the Southern African nation for 27 years, has died at the age of 97.

Mr Kaunda’s death was announced Thursday by President Edgar Lungu in a message on his Facebook page.

“On behalf of the entire nation and on my own behalf, I pray that the entire Kaunda family is comforted as we mourn our first president and true African icon,” he wrote.

The former leader had earlier been treated for pneumonia at a military hospital in Lusaka.

Mr Kaunda led Zambia since 1964 after the country gained independence from Britain.

More details later….