Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s founding president who led the Southern African nation for 27 years, has died at the age of 97.
Mr Kaunda’s death was announced Thursday by President Edgar Lungu in a message on his Facebook page.
“On behalf of the entire nation and on my own behalf, I pray that the entire Kaunda family is comforted as we mourn our first president and true African icon,” he wrote.
The former leader had earlier been treated for pneumonia at a military hospital in Lusaka.
Mr Kaunda led Zambia since 1964 after the country gained independence from Britain.
More details later….
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post