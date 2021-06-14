ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south, have confirmed that an officer has been shot dead during a gun attack on a police facility in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the attack occurred in the early hours on Sunday at the divisional police station, Odoro Ikpe, Ini Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon said a police officer was killed during the attack.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, told reporters that the police repelled the attack and arrested one of the gunmen who has been identified as Imoh Udo, 28, from Ikot Edem village in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the state.

He said the police recovered the operational vehicle and three motorcycles from the gunmen.

“As I speak, men of the Operation Restore Peace are still combing the bush as the hoodlums possibly escaped with bullet wounds sustained in a gun duel during the attack.

“The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme has already ordered discreet investigations. In no distant time, more of the perpetrators will be arrested,” Mr MacDon said.

This is the second time in about a month that a police facility has been attacked in Ini Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State.

About six officers were shot dead while they were sleeping in their quarters during a previous attack in the area.

The latest incident brings to 23 the number of police officers that have so far been killed lately in the state.

Police and other security agencies remain the target of deadly attacks in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south regions.