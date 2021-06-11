ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has repeated his belief that Nigeria should have special courts to fight corruption.

Fighting corruption was one of the three major campaign promises of Mr Buhari while campaigning for his first term in 2015. However, six years since he assumed office, the president has made no major step to establish such courts.

On Friday, Mr Buhari restated his belief in special courts to fight corruption.

“Special courts are very important especially in the case of corruption,” he told the NTA in an exclusive interview.

Details later…