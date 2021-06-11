ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the kidnapping of some students of the state-owned Polytechnic in Zaria.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how bandits attacked the UPE campus of the institution, kidnappings lecturers, with many students missing.

An HND student, who earlier sustained injuries from a gunshot, died in the early hours of Friday.

According to a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who visited the school, some students are still missing.

“The Kaduna State government has been briefed by security agencies of an attack by armed bandits at the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, late on Thursday night.

“According to the briefing, the bandits invaded the staff quarters of the campus, shooting sporadically. In the process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries. They were identified as: – Ahmad Muhammad, – Haruna Isyaku Duniya.

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, Ahmad Muhammad succumbed to his wounds and died early this morning. Haruna Isyaku Duniya is still receiving treatment.

“Two lecturers and about eight students were abducted from the institution during the attack.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the briefing with sadness and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed, while sending condolences to his family. He wished the injured student a speedy recovery.

“As at the time of this update, senior government officials and security agencies are conducting security assessments and interfacing with the management and students of the institution,” Mr Aruwan said.

Meanwhile, a staffer of the institution told PREMIUM TIMES that many students are currently announcing that some of their classmates are missing.

“Students are checking on their roommates and friends, some are still not found, and their numbers are switched off, many of which rang at first.”