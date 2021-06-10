ADVERTISEMENT

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria is largely fuelled by youth unemployment and poverty, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has said.

Mr Buhari said this in an interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

The Nigerian leader said he believes his government has done a lot to fight the terrorists but the problem in the “North-east is very difficult”.

He said he believes the majority of the Boko Haram members are Nigerians after being told so by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Details later…