The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its over-two-month-old strike.

Members of the union had embarked on the strike on April 6 to press home their demand for the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

The union, however, took the decision suspending the strike at a meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

JUSUN had convened the NEC meeting following an appeal by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to the union to call off the nationwide strike in the interest of the nation.

The NJC led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammed, had made the appeal to the union at a meeting earlier on Tuesday.

More details later….