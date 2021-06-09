ADVERTISEMENT

For the second day running, Ondo State, South-west Nigeria, has topped the chart of the newly confirmed coronavirus infections in the country with 68 new cases out of 102 confirmed cases across nine states on Tuesday.

The state had on Monday recorded 30 cases out of total 49 cases reported in the country.

According to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) on its website on Wednesday morning, the new figure indicates an increase from the 49 cases recorded a day earlier and ranks highest daily infection tally in the last six days.

A higher figure was recorded on Thursday when 122 new cases were found in five states.

The fatality toll still remains 2,117 as no new death was recorded on Tuesday, the disease centre noted.

The centre added that 69 persons were discharged from hospital across the country after treatment.

A total of 163,269 recoveries have now been recorded so far.

Nigeria has about 1,542 active infections.

Breakdown

Apart from Ondo State, Bayelsa also ranked second on the list with 17 confirmed new cases while Kaduna reported five.

Surprisingly, Lagos State, which is regarded as the epicentre of the disease in the country, recorded only three cases on Tuesday. Rivers State also recorded three cases while Akwa Ibom and Gombe had 2 cases each.

Ebonyi and Oyo States reported one infection each, the update from NCDC noted.

The disease centre said Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of the country’s estimated 200 million population.