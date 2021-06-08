ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian soldiers successfully repelled an attack on Dikwa, a community in Borno State, on Tuesday evening, PRNigeria, a news agency close to the military authorities is reporting.

The agency reports that scores of armed terrorists, suspected to be members of the Boko Haram faction, ISWAP, stormed the Borno State town in a convoy of gun trucks.

The terrorists were, however, successfully repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army and Air Task Force foiled their plan, the news agency reports, quoting a security source.

The source said there was a fierce gun battle between the Nigerian troops and terrorists with many of the attackers killed.

“The terrorists were pounded severely. Those who survive the troops’ onslaught fled, abandoning their evil mission,” the security source was quoted as saying.

Dikwa is one of the Borno communities that has suffered repeated attacks by Boko Haram, which has since split into at least two factions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how ISWAP recently defeated the main Boko Haram in a battle and killed the latter’s leader, Abubakar Shekau. ISWAP is now believed to control a large part of Sambisa forest in Borno, which was hitherto in the control of Mr Shekau’s Boko Haram.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide updates of the Dikwa attack in subsequent reports.