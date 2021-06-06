ADVERTISEMENT

Igangan, a southern Oyo town that shot to prominence amid Yoruba-Fulani tensions early this year, came under a night attack, leaving several persons dead and properties razed.

Still and motion pictures obtained by PREMIUM TIMES depict severely hacked and bloodied human bodies, apparently attacked in their homes early Sunday morning. A narrator in one of the videos is heard, saying “these are human bodies on the floor” and blaming the attack on Fulani militias.

In that video, at least six bodies could be seen.

We also reviewed a video showing a razed filling station and at least one burnt car.

Residents, who survived the attack, told PREMIUM TIMES the assailants were Fulani herders, believed to be carrying out a reprisal.

The Fulani families and their leader, Abdulkadir Salihu, resident in Igangan, were forcibly removed from the town in January by aggrieved indigenous Yoruba population inspired by Sunday ‘Igboho’ Adeyemo, a self-acclaimed Yoruba warlord.

The Yoruba accused Mr Salihu, the Sarkin Fulani, of masterminding or enabling the Fulani attacks, including rape, murder, destruction of farms, and abductions. Mr Salihu denied the allegations.

A resident and youth leader in the community, Oladiran Oladokun, told PREMIUM TIMES that a son of Mr Salihu, Umar, had repeatedly sent him messages threatening that the Fulani would retaliate for how they were attacked and forced out of Igangan.

The Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde, said he had received the “shocking news” of the attack but did not mention the Fulani though he indicated he was still being briefed in a short statement posted on Facebook.

Mr Makinde is known for his moderate view on ethnic clashes, a position that has received mixed reactions. While some criticise him for not doing enough to ensure the safety of the majority Yoruba population, others praise him for ensuring no one suffers unjustly because of their ethnicity and crimes of others.

His administration says the Fulani have a right to remain in Oyo State in accordance with the law.

The attack on Sunday started after midnight, PREMIUM TIMES understands from the timeline of messages that residents were sending amid the attacks.

A community leader and secretary of the farmers’ association in the area, Taiwo Adeagbo, said state support was slow to come as police and Amotekun lines were off. But help later came, including from agro rangers, police and hunters, he said.

He said at least five of the assailants were then killed.