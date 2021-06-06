A popular Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Joshua, popularly called T.B. Joshua, is dead.

Mr Josuha, 57, died on Saturday according to a statement by his church, Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

Mr Joshua’s church has millions of followers across the world. Apart from Nigeria where he is based, Mr Joshua also enjoys a huge following across Africa with many African leaders and celebrities visiting his church for prayers and support.

He has also courted controversy with some of his preachings and recently had his Youtube page shut down by the network over a video of an assault on a young woman in his church.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates from SCOAN in Ikotun, Lagos on Sunday morning after Mr Joshua’s death was announced.

Follow the updates on this page.

Some residents and church members of SCOAN gathered at the church premises to mourn the death of Mr Joshua.

More than 100 people are currently around the church entrance expressing shock at the cleric’s passage.

Only church ‘workers’ were allowed into the church premises on Sunday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., a church member expressed disbelief at the news of Mr Joshua’s passage.

“I don’t believe, if it the will of God for him, he will come back. My father will come back, by the grace of God. He has worked and worked,” the woman said.

“He (Joshua) addressed at the synagogue mountain yesterday.”

9:30 am – Some members who tried to drive into the premises with their cars were turned back by the crowd. They were not allowed entry. Outside the church, members cried and sang songs of worship.

10:13 am: Widow mourns death of prophet.

10:15am. Some worshippers cried and prayed for the resurrection of T.B Joshua.

12: 25p.m : More people visit Synagogue to mourn the late T.B Joshua

