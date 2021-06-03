ADVERTISEMENT

A 300 level student of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, Blessing Olajide, has been raped and killed, the police said on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said Ms Olajide, who they believe was first raped, was killed at her residence at Tanke area of Ilorin.

The deceased, who was living with her elder sister, was a student of Agricultural Science Department of the school.

Mr Okasanmi in his statement on Thursday noted that the deceased “was lying dead on the floor when neighbours entered her apartment and saw her with her two hands tied to the back, and mouth gagged”.

She was naked and had bruises on her private part, the police said.

“Also a note, said to have been written on a piece of paper was placed on her chest containing a message, ‘Unilorin doesn’t forgive’.

“The people later informed the police at F’ Division Police Station, who discovered the dead body, snapped the picture, and took the corpse to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy,” the police said.

The police publicist also disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Bagega, has directed immediate investigation and arrest of the perpetrators.

Disturbing trend

In May, 2020, PREMIUM TIMES reported the rape and subsequent killing of a University of Benin (UNIBEN) undergraduate, Vera Omozuwa.

Last month, Oyeronke Otunla, a graduate of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), was found dead in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after being raped, the police said.

Ms Otunla’s death is being investigated by the FCT police, according to its spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf.

In April, 26-year-old Iniubong Umoren was raped and killed by Uduak Akpan, who invited her for a job interview at Oron, located in the outskirts of Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State capital.

Mr Akpan, who later confessed to being a serial rapist, said he had raped six women by playing the same tricks on them in the past.

The police said he will be charged to court when judiciary workers call off their nationwide strike.