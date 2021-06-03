ADVERTISEMENT

Following the death of the substantive registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Godswill Obioma, the examination council has appointed the director of special duties, Ebikibina Ogborodi, as an acting registrar.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon and signed by the head, information and public relations division of the examination council, Azeez Sani, the appointment was made by the NECO’s governing board at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday.

The statement added that Mr Ogborodi was appointed, as the most senior director at the examination council.

The statement reads, in part; “The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the Council.

“The appointment followed the death of the Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma on Monday, 1st June, 2021 after a brief illness.

Until his appointment, Mr Ogborodi was the Director, Special Duties, in the Council.

“A Circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Mustapha K. Abdul, explained that the Acting Registrar’s appointment was endorsed by the Governing Board at its emergency meeting held on 2nd June, 2021.”

Obioma’s death

The death of Mr Obioma was announced on Tuesday by the examination body following a message shared with the council by the deceased’s son, Godswill Obioma (Junior).

He had reportedly travelled to Minna on Monday where he couldn’t go to office because he was ill. He was later found lifeless in his room less than two hours after he spoke to his personal assistant, Obinna Otumdi, on his degenerating health situation.

About the new registrar

The statement said Mr Ogborodi, who hailed from Bayelsa State, southern Nigeria, studied at the University of Jos, Plateau State.

The statement said; “Mr. Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He obtained his first Degree from University of Jos in 1986 and a Master Degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

“The Acting Registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

He was a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department; Acting Director, Office of the Registrar; Director, General Services and Director, Human Resource Management among others.”