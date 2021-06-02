ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter has deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari on his method on how to find lasting solutions to insecurity in the Southeast.

Mr Buhari in a tweet on Tuesday threatened to punish those “bent on destroying Nigeria through insurrection.”

He made reference to the civil war.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

The president’s tweet generated furore as many Nigerians accused Mr Buhari of making a reckless comment.

Some citizens also asked Twitter to suspend his account saying his tweet “expresses intentions of self-harm or suicide.”

On Wednesday, Twitter deleted the post claiming it violated its rules.

Details soon…