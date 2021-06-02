ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has described the assassination of his Senior Special Assistant on Security, Christopher Dega, as a huge blow to his administration.

The governor said this while speaking to journalists on Wednesday at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Mr Ortom said the retired Assistant Inspector General of Police was very active, even in retirement, saying it was painful that he was gunned down in such a gruesome manner.

“Retired AIG Dega served with me here, and this is someone who has retired but is not tired and was very active. So, for him to have been murdered in the manner they did, a retired AIG gunned down. This is very sad,” Mr Ortom stated.

He stressed that insecurity has covered the North East, North West and North Central, South-South, South East, South West of Nigeria and called on the security agencies to find the killers of his aide.

Mr Ortom sympathised with the family, friends and former colleagues of the deceased and prayed to God to grant him eternal rest.

Mr Dega was killed in Jos, the Plateau State capital, this newspaper earlier reported.

Benue and Plateau are neighbouring states in North-central Nigeria.

Before his retirement from the police, Mr Dega served as commissioner of police in Borno and Edo states.

His killing occurred a few days after the murder of a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak.

Mr Gulak, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead on Saturday night by gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.