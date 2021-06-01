ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he will provide the electoral commission, INEC, with all it needs to carry out its duties and prepare ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Buhari, whose second term in office expires in 2023, also said he is not mulling a ‘third term’ in office as some may be insinuating.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement, said Mr Buhari gave this assurance after he received a briefing from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term,” the retired general said. “There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.”

Mr Yakubu had come to brief the president on series of attacks on facilities of the electoral body around the country.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how assailants attacked INEC facilities across seven states in this year.

Majority of these attacks took place in the South-east region, this newspaper also reported.

Nigeria is currently going through one of its roughest patches yet with mounting insecurity, bloodletting and violence wracking virtually all parts of the nation. The security outfits also appear overwhelmed having become victims of attacks themselves.

Briefing

Earlier in his briefing, Mr Yakubu said that, so far, there had been 42 cases of attacks on INEC offices nationwide, since the last general election.

“The 42 incidents so far occurred in 14 states of the federation for a variety of reasons.

“Most of the attacks happened in the last seven months, and they are unrelated to protest against previous elections.

“From the pattern and frequency of the most recent attacks, they appear to be targeted at future elections,’’ he said.

According to Mr Yakubu, the intention of the anarchists is to incapacitate the commission, undermine the nation’s democracy and precipitate a national crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how Mr Buhari warned that ‘rude shock’ awaits “those unpatriotic elements promoting insurrection and burning critical national assets across the country”.

Mr Buhari was quoted as saying: “I receive daily security reports on the attacks, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. All the people who want power, whoever they are, you wonder what they really want.

“Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.”