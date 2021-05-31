ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has decried the attacks and killings of northerners residing in or visiting the South, particularly the South-east

The northern socio-political organisation warned that such will not augur well for country because it was part of the factors responsible for civil war in 1966.

The National Chairman of the ACF, Audu Ogbeh, stated this in a statement he issued on Monday.

The statement condemned the killing of a former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, and advised northerners to avoid travelling to the southeast unless the journey is unavoidable.

Mr Ogbeh recalled that in February this year, northern traders who normally supply the food needs of the south, the Amalgamated Union Food and Cattle Distributors of Nigeria (AUFCDN), embarked on a strike action to make the point that their lives also mattered.

“The ACF was among those who put pressure, on, and ultimately convinced, the AUFCDN to call off the strke. The ACF did that in the spirit of ONE NIGERIA.

“Yesterday, Sunday 30th May, 2021, one of leaders in the north was brutally murdered on the streets of Owerri Imo State by gunmen, most likely of IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN), who have been waging a public campaign of killings and other forms of brutalities, to realise their dream country of Biafra.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) hereby issues a very strong advisory to all northerners who may wish to travel to the South East to weigh the importance and necessity of such travels.

“Unless such trips are absolutely necessary and of compelling nature, like matters of life and death, they should NOT be made. And where the trip must be undertaken, the traveller should take every security precaution in his or her movements while there, including linking with the security agencies at the place/places to be visited.

“The need to issue this travel advisory has become necessary against the backdrop of history, wherein events such as the killings of northern leaders in 1966 triggered the events that led to a civil war that cost the country thousands of lives, and an untold sufferings to millions of innocent people. To be forewarned is to be forearmed, and a stich in time saves nine!

“The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) also wishes to call, with the strongest voice, on the Security Agencies to do everything possible to apprehend those who assassinated Alh. (Barr) Ahmed Gulak in cold blood and bring them to justice.

“The lives of northerners, and indeed of ALL Nigerians matter, and the ACF cannot keep mute when our people, and indeed all Nigerian, are murdered in cold blood by misguided and atrocious people.

“Unfortunately in the midst of all this serious national crisis it would appear that the entire narrative from the South East has been taken over by IPOB and so-called unknown gunmen to the exclusion of established leaders. This is worrisome, Mr Ogbe said.