A political activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has been shot by a police officer in Abuja.
The female police officer reportedly fired a teargas cannister at Mr Sowore who was at the Unity Fountain in Abuja for a protest.
This newspaper gathered that he sustained gunshots injuries and has been rushed to hospital for medical treatment.
Popular lawyer and right activist, Inibehe Effiong, confirmed the development on Twitter.
“@YeleSowore has just been shot by a female police officer at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.
The criminal officer is said to be an ACP. I watched Sowore being shot live on Facebook.
This is what Nigeria has been turned into under Buhari. They’ve declared war on the Civic Space,” the lawyer wrote.
More details shortly…
