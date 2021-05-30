ADVERTISEMENT

A former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, has reportedly been shot dead in Owerri, Imo State.

Mr Gulak, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was shot dead on Saturday night by some gunmen, according to a report by Leadership newspaper.

The paper said Umar Ardo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and personal friend of Mr Gulak, has confirmed the killing.

“I just confirmed the sad and gruesome death of my friend and classmate, the former Hon. Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, former Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President and former Special Adviser Political to President Goodluck Jonathan, Barr. Ahmadu Ali Gulak.

“Barr Gulak was said to have been killed last night by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State,” the paper quoted Mr Ardo as saying.

“May Allah (SWT) forgive his sins, bless his soul and reward his good deeds with Aljannah on the Day of Resurrection. May Allah (SWT) also give all his children, relatives, friends and loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. And may Allah (SWT) bless us with faithful deaths when it is our turn to die. Ameen,” he added.

A report by the BBC said the police spokesperson in Imo State, Bala Elkana, has also confirmed the killing.

The BBC report said Mr Gulak was shot while he was on his way from Imo to Abuja.

Mr Gulak was the chairman of the committee which conducted the 2019 APC governorship primary in Imo State that produced the incumbent Governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, as the candidate of the party.

Owerri, with a large concentration of IPOB members and supporters, has been the epicentre of clashes between security agencies and IPOB in the South-east region.

Several security operatives, including soldiers, have been killed in deadly attacks in the city.

IPOB, a pro-Biafra group, which has been proscribed by the federal government, has denied accusations that it was responsible for the killings.