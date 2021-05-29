ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining 14 abducted students of Greenfield University were freed on Saturday after 40 days in captivity. Two other persons who were kidnapped alongside the students are also said to have been freed.

The Kaduna Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the release of the students to BBC Hausa Service on Saturday.

The students were abducted from the private university in Kaduna State on April 20 after bandits invaded their hostels. Five of the abducted students were later killed by the bandits.

The details of the release of the students were still sketchy at the time of this report but parents of the students had paid over N40 million as ransom to the kidnappers who still demanded more money.

The Kaduna government had earlier adopted a policy of not negotiating with kidnappers, saying it encourages more kidnappings.

However, protests were held in Kaduna and Abuja by relatives of the undergraduates who called on the state and federal government to ensure the release of the students.

It is not clear if government officials were involved in the negotiations that led to the students being freed.